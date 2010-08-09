S
eeking natural solutions
for your health?
... more vitality
... enhanced wellbeing
Y
ou're in the right place!
E
xplore our health village,
join our community
begin your wellness journey.
w
elcome to healthy.net!
All
Articles
News
Join Now!
Login
FREE HEALTH
NEWSLETTER
Sign Up Now!
Key Services
Welcome Center
Free e-newsletter
Event Calendar
Health News
Expert Columns
Healthy Recipes
Healthy Products
Wellness Inventory
Emergency/First Aid
Walking Quiz
Which of the following in NOT a direct benefit of a regular walking regimen?
Take Quiz Now
Health Centers
Alternative Medicine
Cancer
Emotional Health
Find a Practitioner
Fitness
Health Clinic
Health Conditions
Healthy Aging
Healthy Brain
Healthy Child
Healthy Home
Healthy Kitchen
Healthy Man
Healthy Relationships
Healthy Sleep
Healthy Stress
Healthy Weight
Healthy Woman
Herbal Medicine
Nutritional Medicine
Professional
Spiritual Health
University
Wellness
Featured Book
Wellness Workbook
more titles by
John W Travis
featured
STORY
Breathe for Life
John Travis MD, MPH
Adult humans normally breathe at the rate of one breath every six to eight seconds and inhale an average of sixteen thousand quarts of air each day. If...
more
Healthy Community
Join Now!
Discussion Board
Natural Approaches for Menopause
Talking to your doctor about alternative medicine
How do you deal with your stress?
Are diets the key to weight loss?
What are the most important reforms we need to make in healthcare?
View All Discussion Topics
Healthy Update
View Current Issue
Special Offers
View More
Natural Solutions
Vaccinated Children Have More ADHD, Autism, and Asthma
Randall Neustaedter OMD
Another study has shown the dramatic association of children's health problems with vaccines. This survey polled parents of vaccinated and unvaccinated...
more
Living Well
Welcome Necessary, Healing Touch—The Gift of Massage
John Travis MD, MPH
The skin is the largest organ of your body and accounts for almost one-fifth of your total body weight. The skin is constantly growing and changing in...
more
Hot Topics
wellness
healthy aging
yoga
women's health
Nutrition
Mind-Body Health
alternative medicine
herbs
menopause
weight loss
Stevia
brain health
healthy recipes
Sleep
Staying Healthy Tips
10 Ways to a Better Diet
Elson Haas MD
Some of the practices you can include in your daily lifestyle to help improve your diet include some very simple tips that you can easily incorporate in your...
more
Healthy Woman
Is Your Health a Priority?
Nan Fuchs PhD
To make progress with any health concern you need to spend enough time to shop for the foods you need. You have to find time to prepare them and eat sitting...
more
EMPLOYEE WELLNESS
Get the whole-person wellbeing advantage to reduce costs and improve engagement.
Register for our next free webinar
.. HERE
Healthy News
Text-Messaging to Emergency
Patients May Reduce Their Alcohol Consumption
UC Davis study
finds that above-normal weight does not necessarily increase the risk of death
It Stands to
Reason Sitting Less Can Improve Health, Extend Life
More Healthy News
What is Stevia?
Why is this creating such a buzz?
Discover an all-natural sweetener with a 0 glycemic index used safely for hundreds of years.
..more
Fabulous Functional Foods
Tomato Cream
Fabulous Functional Foods recipes from Chef Oscar Umahro Cadogan of Denmark brings you "Tomato Cream" to use as a base for soups, dressing, sauces, or as a spread. The taste is something entirely different...
more
Search
radyo dinle
Home
Wellness
Health A-Z
Alternative Therapies
Find a Practitioner
Healthy Products
Wellness Inventory
Healthy Kitchen
Healthy Woman
Healthy Man
Healthy Child
Healthy Aging
Wellness Center
Nutrition Center
Fitness Center
Stevia
Discount Lab Tests
First Aid
Global Health Calendar
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Disclaimer:
The information provided on HealthWorld Online is for educational purposes only and IS NOT intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek professional medical advice from your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.